I used to perform at Minister OJ’s events in his absence – Brother reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: myxyzonline.com

Gospel minister Papa Owura revealed that he used to perform at his elder brother, Minister OJ’s events in his stead whenever he was unavailable.



Papa Owura, in a recent interview on DL 106.9 FM, indicated that he used to perform Minister OJ’s songs at events on the blind side of patrons due to their striking resemblance.



“At the time, we had the same weight, so I used to perform at some of his billed events. Whenever he couldn’t make it, I performed instead of him. We look alike, so it made it easier. The only difference now is that he has an afro,” he disclosed.



The ‘Makoma’ hitmaker has five other siblings, with Minister OJ as the second child but the first son. Moreover, Papa Owura mentioned that he comes from a family of musicians.



His father, the late Mr Oware Tweneboa, was a music director and worked with Esther Smith as a lead guitarist and other gospel acts, including his sons. His mother is also a singer.



Papa Owura’s recent release, the ‘P3y3’ remix, features his brother and prolific songwriter, Minister OJ. The song, released on January 20, is available on all streaming platforms.



