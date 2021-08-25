I used to get free food for singing – Strongman

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Strongman Burner, one of Ghana’s very prominent rappers, has shared a fond childhood memory that funny enough, relates with his current profession as a musician.



He shared this story when he was interviewed on Y102.5FM Kumasi’s Dryve of Your Lyfe with host, Kay Official.



The rapper said, “When I was young, I used to sing. Sometimes, when I go to buy food, I sing and the food is given to me for free. When I get to the place, I can sing so much that the woman would get excited and give me some of the food to go home with and I take my money back home”, he said.



Strongman noted that he started music a very long time ago and he even used to sing in churches so well that people would shower him with money. “At that time, I was very swift so as soon as the money falls, it would be in my pocket”, he disclosed.



From singing for free food to singing for money showers in church, Osei Kwaku Vincent popularly known as Strongman is now a renowned rap artiste in Ghana and the Chief Executive Officer of Strong Empire. He was recognized for winning the maiden edition of the ‘Next Big Thing in GH Rap’ talent show.