I used to buy Nigeria’s Fela the best weed - Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy

Entertainment of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Veteran Ghanaian Hi-life artist, Chief Abirikyireba Kofi Sammy has talked about his once long-standing relationship with the late Nigerian Grammy award musician, Fela Kuti as the duo shared an unbreakable bond until the latter’s demise, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program, the 80-year old veteran narrated to host, Hammer Nti that Fela Kuti had a career jump when he befriended him as his influence pushed Fela into the Ghanaian music scene.



He continued that he was Fela’s best weed plug anytime he was in Ghana as the two used to smoke together, cementing their bond and relationship.



“Fela used to come to Ghana, tip-toe lane. All his percussionists were Ghanaians. Someone introduced him to me so anytime he comes to tip-toe lane, we help him get good ganja.



I used to smoke with him. When I got a contract and I was leaving, he invited me to Ikeja and advised me against womanizing. We had a good relationship.” He narrated to host, Hammer Nti on Pure FM.



Fela Aníkúlápó Kuti, also known as Abami Eda, was a Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, bandleader, composer, political activist, and Pan-Africanist. He is regarded as the pioneer of Afrobeat.



Watch an excerpt of the interview below.



Video Credit: ‘Hammer Time’ on YouTube.



