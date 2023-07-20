I used to be a womanizer when I started my dancing career – Incredible Zigi

Entertainment of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Ghanaian dancer, Incredible Zigi, has disclosed that he used to date a lot of women during the early days of his dancing career.



Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the choreographer said he used to be a womanizer but he has decided to put a stop to it.



In an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he established, “Not all dancers are womanizers but when I started dancing I used to womanize a lot but now I’ve put a stop to it.



“I used to date a lot of women earlier in my career but when you get to a certain stage you want to keep a solid brand so such women issues just don’t get your attention anymore. You can’t just be playing around like you used to because womanizing wouldn’t take you anywhere but I used to womanize when I started dancing.



He, however, stated that he has finally been able to ditch such behaviours adding, that they were just 'time-wasters'.





“But this is not the time to waste time and energy chasing after women so as for me I’ve paused those kinds of behaviors some years back,” he disclosed on the show.