I used to be a garbage collector to raise money as a child - Fameye

After losing his parents at infancy, the ‘Nothing I Get’ hitmaker Fameye has revealed he had to collect the waste from his neighbors in a wheelbarrow to make ends meet.



Fameye explained to MzGee on “Just Being Us” life became tough after he left his very caring grandmother to live with another family member and her immediate family.



While he was not discounting the dignity of hard work he felt he was being overburdened with house chores when his guardians could have helped.



He further explained that “because there was no money coming in and all that, I had to do extra work for other people, for my neighbors”.



His daily routine included waking up at dawn “4 with a wheelbarrow I will collect garbage from people’s home to the dumpsite so that I could raise some money”, he said.



He also revealed that outsiders were wondering why he lived with a family that was comfortable yet he was always seen so wretched.



Fameye also stated that recollecting these events always brought tears into his eyes.



