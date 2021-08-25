I used my first pay check to buy a land – Sarkodie reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

• Sarkodie says his first ‘seed’ as a musician was used to purchase a piece of land



• The land he acquired 10 years ago still exists



• Sarkodie asserts he likes to invest rather than spending lavishly



Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has disclosed that his first income as a musician was used to acquire a piece of land.



Recounting the experience ten years ago, Sarkodie said at that particular time, he used all the money he realized from performing at an event to acquire a property rather than spending it lavishly.



“I remember my first pay-check and it was from a show. Funny enough it was a tough decision for someone who has been hustling for a while and I had to treat myself. I got a piece of land. Literally the whole money for a land,” he stated in an interview with PulseKenya



When asked what has become of the land, Sarkodie said;



“The area has fast developed now but I still have my spot there. It’s a nice cute land with fly houses around it. The only thing is that the place is far away from me because everything I’m currently working on is close to me. Although the land is far from me, it’s still worth a lot now.”



Amongst other things Sarkodie disclosed that he is not the type who likes to spend money on acquiring several cars adding that he’ll rather invest in a good and timeless vehicle.



“I don’t like spending money on cars. If I get a decent good car that stands the test of time I could use it but I feel it’s not worth it. Financially it doesn’t make sense. I don’t have much cars and if I want to get one, I want the type that regardless of time, it still look new. I think a lot before I make a purchase. I’m the type who always want to make sure I don’t go broke,” he added.



The Sarkcess Music boss is currently embarking on a media tour in Kenya to promote his newly released 'No pressure' album.



