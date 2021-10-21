I took a loan to compose a campaign song for Akufo-Addo - Musician cries of neglect

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

• Highlife musician says he contributed to NPPs electoral fortunes in 2020



• Nana Addo sold financed a campaign song using a loan



• He is now without decent accommodation after being evicted from his home



60-year-old highlife musician, Nana Addo, has said, he has been neglected by the ruling New Patriotic Party, despite contributing to the electoral success of the party.



The ‘edan ntese adaka’ hitmaker who was speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Kessben FM monitored by GhanaWeb, revealed how he ended up using a loan secured to fix his faulty taxi which he was feeding from, to compose a campaign song to help the president’s electoral course.



“I bought a Taxi after I returned from Asia so I was working as a Taxi driver at Bantama but unfortunately the engine of the car broke down and I had to go for a loan of GHC2000 to get a new engine and fix the car.



“When I went for the loan, it was around the 2020 Elections. I had a dream where I saw Nana Addo as the president who made railway transport in Ghana very active. I decided to use the Ghc2000 loan to do a piece of music for Akufo-Addo,” he said.



Nana Addo went on to say that after contributing to the campaign of the NPP, he has not received any benefit for his contribution and he is currently having issues finding a decent accommodation as he could not renew his rent which expired recently.



According to the musician, he eventually had to sell his taxi for a paltry GHC3,000 to repay the loan he took back in 2020.



"After the elections, I have not heard of them and life has been extremely difficult. My landlord has evicted me from his House, someone in Nkoranza has given me a small room where I currently stay.



I’m therefore using your medium to plead to the general public to come to my aid,” he added.



He, however, debunked certain assertions that musicians in the days lived a life of extravaganza at the expense of saving for their retirement.



Contrary to that he said the music industry back in time was not with high economic benefits.



