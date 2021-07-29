I took a break from acting due to spiritual attacks – Frank Nero

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Kumawood actor cum highlife musician Frank Nero, has finally revealed why he took a break from his acting business to embark on his musical career.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Royal Baby, on Kingdom Drive show on Kingdom 107.7 FM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the ‘Abena‘ hitmaker made it known that, he had no option but to take a break from acting and his musical career instead.



According to him, although he started acting at a very early stage in his life, it has always been his dream to do music alongside acting.



" I had to take a break from acting for one and half years, because of spiritual attacks I was experiencing from the movie industry", he said.



When he was asked by the host whether he has returned to his acting days, he revealed that, he had to turn down lot of roles from producers when he was on break, but now he has returned alongside his music.



He also revealed that he takes his spiritual life very serious and doesn't take things for granted.



He also revealed that, he gets worried when people try to tarnish his image by spreading negative stories about him.



Frank Nero, who has worked with a number of celebrated artistes such as Keche, Guru, Kofi Kinaata and others, disclosed he has a number of singles which will be released ahead of his main album.



According to him, his utmost dream is to have a collaboration with the Highlife musical god Daddy Lumba.