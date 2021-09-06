I told you drugs will ruin your life – Afia Schwarzenegger to Aisha Modi

Entertainment of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Aisha Modi is on drugs



• Aisha has also clapped back at Afia



• Aisha also called out Tracey Boakye for wading into the beef





Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and talent manager, Aisha Modi, have rekindled their beef following a claim by Afia that Aisha is abusing drugs.



For months now, the two former friends, have in a series of posts, tried to tarnish each other's reputation on social media with several allegations.



On Monday, September 6, Afia posted an image of Aisha from a recent event and stated that her (Modi's) skin looked like "tie and dye left in a bucket of bleach."



Also in a separate post, she alleged that Aisha who is popularly known as "She loves Stonebwoy" was doing drugs, this she added has taken a toll on her physical outlook.



She wrote: "1.7 billion pedicure n shoes. Say no to Drugs. I know she is coming live but VAWULENCE demand that madam evidence must show her face. I should have known all this was the Drugs Ayisha. Fellow Ghanaians forgive me for disturbing your peace. Ayisha I told you the Drugs will ruin you, ohhhh see your end. If I am lying come live n show ur face. Remember Ayisha in prayers."



Her close friend, Tracy Boakye, in response asked Afia to "Be careful" adding "I now understand (with smiling emojis)".



Some have stated that her comment was an indirect jab to Aisha who is caught up in a feud with her close ally.



Aisha Modi who couldn't let things slide has also called out Afia Schwarzenegger who she says is living a fake celebrity life. She again warned Tracey to stop meddling in her affairs.



Aisha also posted an image of Afia without makeup and used unprinted words on the actress. According to her, Afia Schwar is the only woman on earth with stretch marks on her mouth.



Her post was captioned: "The world is sometimes funny. People who look like fermented kenkey wake up to talk about beauty. Only you in this world have stretch marks on your mouth, get a seamstress to do alterations on your big mouth. #Ape. I have ended ur blackmailing career. I have dared you to bring out your father! That thing called Tracey Boakye whose legs are doing cross pollination #Alanta when walking is bringing herself. Ahhh you this dirty girl who have given birth with your best friend husband is not feeling shy. You are a disgrace to your family #Ofui. What God can do started with u and ended with me, so stop being Ungrateful. Show the world if u have sent me a momo before or fed me before. Madam East Legon rich shameless fools show the world what u fools have done for me before. If not for FUFUFUNU I never knew the poor takes care of the rich! What a disgrace of a human soul are u? Nothing u say makes sense any mpo."









