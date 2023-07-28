I thought I was pregnant – Teni speaks on health issues

Entertainment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni has revealed the seriousness of her health problems on her official Instagram account.



The singer displayed the numerous medications she had been taking in videos posted to her Instagram account, which were crucial to her quick recovery.



Teni described her trauma, saying that she had great trouble opening her mouth, which prevented her from being able to properly eat and interact with people.



The 'Billionaire' coroner constantly expressed her deep thankfulness to God for her quick recovery, highlighting how up until she totally recovered, her life had felt like a horrible hell.



Teni explained that she was compelled to stay home and rest throughout her sickness.



She also briefly considered the possibility that she might be expecting a child and wondered who the father might be if her suspicions turned out to be accurate.



In her words: “You guys should help me thank God, I was feeling so uncomfortable and sad throughout last week. I couldn’t open my mouth go talk or eat properly. I slept and slept at home, at a point I thought I was pregnant and kept wondering who impregnated me.”