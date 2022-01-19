‘I think GFA should invest money into Ghana music’ - Wendy Shay suggests

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo popularly known as Wendy Shay has suggested to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) what they should do with the national team's winning bonuses and budget allocated to them.



According to her, GFA should fund Ghana music with the $25 million budget and winning bonuses the Ghana Black Stars were promised since they lost to Comoros Tuesday.



“I think GFA should invest the money into Ghana Music …. anaa mose ma High,” she tweeted.



The Government of Ghana allocated an amount of $25 million for the Black Stars for their participation in the AFCON 2021, a decision which got many Ghanaians questioning the nation's priorities.



Each player of the senior national soccer team was to receive US$30,000 should they have won against Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, with the coach set to make twice the amount as a qualifying bonus.



The unfortunate news hit as Comoros defeated Black Stars 3-2 in their final Group C game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Ghana had 1 point from three games.



Ghanaians who watched the match have expressed their disappointment in the countries football team as they reminisce the glorious days as the Black Stars bowed out of the tournament.



