I taught Bola Ray how to DJ – Osebo the Zaraman discloses

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fashion enthusiast, Osebo the Zaraman has revealed his history in the entertainment and arts industry opening up on his career as a professional disc jockey in Italy in the 1990s.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Osebo revealed that he trained a number of Ghanaian DJ’s including Bola Ray back in the days.



“I was the best DJ from 1997 to 2000 when I started in Italy. When there was a party in the Nigerian community in Italy, it was either me or nobody else. There were times when the parties clashed so I had to decide on who was paying more,” Osebe said.



Aside Bola Ray, Osebo said he trained a number of DJ’s including DJ Snoop.



“When Groove FM used to play parties in those days it was my machines they were using. They were renting from me, you can ask Albert Owoo, DJ Black. Billy Ocean and Bola Ray. I trained DJ Snoop, he was from my camp,” he said.



According to Osebo who currently runs a high-end boutique in Accra, he decided to quit being a DJ due to his church even though he benefited from the profession.







GA/SARA