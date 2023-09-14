‘I supported NPP in the last election, but I'm voting for NDC in 2024’ – KOD

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2023

Ace Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD), has said that he would cast his ballot for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, he supported the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 general elections, but due to the poor governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he will not vote for the party in the next elections.



The Ghanaian broadcaster lamented about the state of the Ghanaian economy and believes that it could have been better than the current circumstances.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime which GhanaWeb monitored on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) asserted that the Akufo-Addo-led government has failed the nation woefully.



He went on to state that he would not cast his ballot for the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



“It [Akufo-Addo’s administration] could have been better. This is supposed to be our best time in Ghana and it is one of the reasons why I supported his campaign in 2020. I don’t think he has done well,” he said.



He further stated “In the next election, I won't vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but would rather do so for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)."



His response came following concerns raised by some Ghanaians in relation to whether he is impressed with the Akufo-Addo-led government or not.



Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) was a staunch supporter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and was campaigning vigorously for the party during the 2020 general elections.



