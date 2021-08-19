I support the Asakaa boys from afar - Amerado reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumasi-based rapper, Amerado, born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, has revealed that he’s not really into the Kumerican movement, but he fully supports the guys from afar.



The ‘Yeete Nsem’ hitmaker made these remarks on the Kastle Entertainment Show when he was asked what he makes of the successes chalked by the Kumerican movement.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview, “So far so good, the boys are doing very well, but I’m not really into the Kumerican movement, but I support from afar.



“But the likes of Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Kwaku Darlington, and Kwaku Flick are doing their best, but they can still do better,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



Amerado continued, “If you see the Asakaa boys, they are also doing their thing, and their recent song was great, so Kumerica is still up and running”.



Recently, Obibini has been hot on Amerado’s case as he continues to beef him from all directions and has alleged that he is stealing the shine of the Asakaa boys and riding on the Kumerican wave.