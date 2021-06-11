I support good leadership, not political parties - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Entertainment of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

One of Ghana’s celebrated gospel artists, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has stated that his support for President Akufo-Addo in the last election was triggered by the Free SHS policy.



According to the gospel star, he does not belong to a political party but he only supported President Akufo-Addo in the last election due to the Free SHS policy, which was implemented in 2017.



The policy according to government has given opportunity to about 1.2M Ghanaian students who never had the opportunity to enroll in SHS.



Speaking with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, host of Atinka FM’s morning show on Friday, Nicholas Omane Acheampong described the Free SHS policy as a brilliant policy but called on the Education Ministry and other stakeholders to address challenges being highlighted by some Ghanaians.



He added that the policy had reduced pressure on parents with regards to tuition fees.



Nicholas Omane Acheampong has been described by many Ghanaians as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party because of the active role he played in composing a song for the Free SHS.



However, responding to critics, he said, “Ghana does not belong to any politician and even if I belong to a political party, what’s wrong with that? Let me tell you, I don’t support political parties but I support good leadership.



“So, any political party which comes up with good policies such as the Free SHS will get my endorsement,” he stressed.



“As we speak now, Free SHS is the greatest thing any politician has done in the country and that’s my reason for supporting President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party in 2016,” he said.