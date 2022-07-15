I suffered a lot of abuse after joining Quophimens Musiq - Naana Blu

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: Naacy Alltunezgh

Highlife Songstress Naana Blu has open up on what she went through and the kind of abuse she suffered on social media after being signed to her current record label, Quophimens Musiq.



This according to the “Nam Pa” singer, she was on the heels of previous issues between the label's former artist eShun.



In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with Doreen Avio on HitzFm, she disclosed, "When I joined my management; I was the only artiste at that time. I knew my management was not working with her but I didn't know how the ending went, people were bashing me online for reasons I didn't know.



She further added when being ask if she was not scared of signing with the label after all that she heard, she said, "Of course, I am human so I had concerns but I was focused more on the person I was working with. And so far he has been a very wonderful person."