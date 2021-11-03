'I stopped speaking to my entire family' – MzVee tells her shocking story

Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Former Lynx Entertainment signee, MzVee has opened up on her battle with depression following her return to the music scene



Explaining the reason why she took a long break from music, MzVee told popular blogger, 'Nkonkonsa' in an exclusive interview that she was at her breaking point at that particular stage.



According to her, she was not on good terms with her family for almost 7 years because she was so immersed in the music business and it took the most of her time .



This according to her broke her mum’s heart.



She conceded how heartless she was for cutting herself from her family and she apologized to her mum and her siblings for that.



Mzvee said that she did not have friends until recently.



The ‘Come And See My Moda’ hitmaker revealed that she came out of depression after when she started sharing her woes with people



According to Mzvee, she had to accept that life is not perfect and she can’t be perfect.



