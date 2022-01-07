I stopped attending church because some pastors wanted to have sex with me – Christiana Awuni

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Renowned actress Christiana Awuni has opened up on why she stopped attending church.



In an interview with celebrity blogger Zion Felix, the actress reiterated that she has indeed quit church.



The actress stated exploitation as one of the reasons. she also mentioned how all the churches were only preaching about prosperity and riches.



She shockingly revealed how she was duped by a pastor in Accra in the past.



As if that wasn’t enough, Christiana Awuni revealed that some pastors attempted sleeping with her.



She however claimed she believes in God and still worships Him despite not going to church.



Watch the full interview below:





