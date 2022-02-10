I still read my chats with Ebony – Reggie Rockstone

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 February 2022

Source: happyghana.com

The Grandpapa of hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone, who everyone knows was also a very close friend of the late Ebony Reigns, says he still goes back to read their old communication.



Reggie was one of the closest people to Ebony and he even knew her before she came into the limelight, hence he is one of the people who have been deeply affected by her demise.



This month marking four years since the songstress’ demise, Reggie in an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, recalled the story of how he met Ebony and went on to share some memories of his time spent with her.



“All my texts and all our conversations are still on my phone. I have never deleted her off my phone and every now and then, I go and read and I say a prayer. She was just a sweet, lovely human being,” he said.



He disclosed that the death of his close friend and songstress, Ebony Reigns affected him more than he knew, and at a point he isolated himself from almost everyone just to get over her demise.



Reggie noted that he is not saying all of this because he knew Ebony but because these are all facts, and Ebony truly was a special girl.



“She was just one of the specials and I am honored to have known her”, Reggie Rockstone concluded.