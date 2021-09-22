You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 22Article 1363102

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

I still maintain my status as a nurse – Diana Hamilton

Reigning Gospel Artiste and VGMA Artiste of the year Diana Hamilton has stated that her profession as a nurse is still being pursued.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio Mid-morning show, she stated that she still works as a nurse despite her career as a musician.

"I love music a lot and still work as a nurse, which is my profession. Although I am a trained nurse, I also prefer the music,” she stated.

She added that some individuals doubt her being a nurse, but she is a professionally trained nurse.

"I want my focus to be on the music, and when I feel like working I do that. It is kind of a part-time job, and you know when it comes to Europe you, are being paid the hours you work,” she added.

