'I still made it in life' - Delay claps back at KiDi over illiterate tag

Ghana's Highlife and Afrobeats singer KiDi has been in hot waters in the last 24 hours after Twitter users dug up old tweets including one where he described media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay as an ill start.



The 10-year-old tweet which reads: "I think Delay is an illiterate *shruggs*" has attracted a response from the victim who has schooled the famous singer.



Delay who interviewed KiDi in 2018 has explained that being tagged as an illiterate doesn't stop one from achieving their goals in life.



"Illiteracy is not a crime. I guess the end justifies the means after all. I made it in life so that’s what matters!" she exclaimed.



Delay, an old Aburi Senior High School student, also obtained a degree from Methodist University College.



She is best known for her control over the Twi language and her ability to host top personalities in the country on her show.



Meanwhile, some have expressed concern over why netizens continue to dig up past tweets of KiDi when the singer apologised in 2020.



The Lynx Entertainment signee in a statement at the time rendered an unqualified apology to the general public and explained that his old tweets were made without considering the 'negative impact' on the victims.



"I've posted some things on social media when I was too young to understand how it would negatively affect those I talked about. But life has taught me to always appreciate people's hustle, and never speak ill about someone else. Let's take me as an example so we are more supportive of each other on social media.



"I apologise to those I offended with these actions from my past. I hope we can focus our energy on putting Ghana music on the map together. Love," read KiDi's statement in 2020.





Illiteracy is not a crime. I guess the end justifies the means after all. I made it in life so that’s what matters!



Click on the link below ???????? to watch my interview with Kidi!https://t.co/xPJNwvEHER https://t.co/uIICSkpCWA pic.twitter.com/Gya1M0K2rR — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) September 28, 2022

