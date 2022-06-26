I still love my late baby daddy, Clinton's father - Vivian Jill Lawrence

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Ghanaian actress, Vivian Jill Lawrence, has spoken about her late baby daddy, Mr. Harry Prempeh, who died after battling illness for over 8 years.



According to her, if her late baby daddy had not been involved in a car accident, she believes, she would not have been labelled with all sort of names by critics.



She told Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show that, though she gave birth to her first son, Clinton, in her early 20s, she doe not regret that decision, though she was not officially married to her late baby daddy.



“I was young when I met the father of my son, Clinton. We were in a relationship but not married. When he got injured, I stood by his side, a lot of people didn’t understand why I did that. Some nurses at the Okomfo Anokye Hospital called my mother to inform her that I was too young to be caring for a patient. They told her that even married women divorce their husbands when they become bedridden at the hospital.



“At that time, I was so in love with him and also I felt sorry for him… Harry came to live in my mother’s house for more than 8 years… I just wanted him to be taken care of although he had a family. I just wanted a sound mind to do my job,” she disclosed.



Vivian Jill further talked about how she was pampered by the deceased.



“When I met Harry, I fell in love. It wasn’t about sex or anything, I was just pleased with everything about him. The people in Ashtown can testify that ‘the love was there. Up to date, I still feel the same when I look at his pictures, how I wish he was still alive… I was a school girl when I meet him. He looked handsome and to me, he had money and got me provisions and other things.



“His friends who are now living abroad ‘don’t joke with me’ because I stood on my feet to take care of him… I am still hurt because if he hadn’t gotten injured, some people wouldn’t have had the audacity to say certain things… He wanted me to move on with my life and have more children,” she added.



According to the actress, her son Clinton looks exactly like her first love, Harry who is now late.



She added that the void created in her heart and life can never be replaced.



Though she has now moved on to have a second child called Alfie, the actress has not shown off the identity of her new partner.



Below is the photo of the late baby daddy of the actress:



