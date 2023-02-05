I stayed hungry for a year to become an artiste – Akwaboah

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Having hailed from a family that has served Ghana with legendary musicians from his grandfather, Kwabena Akwaboah to his father, Akwaboah Snr., one would have expected Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr. known on stage as Akwaboah to have it all rosy as he treads the path of the "Akwaboahs” to pursue his music career.



Contrary to the assertion, Akwaboah did not have it all rosy, especially when he decided to transition from being an instrumentalist to an artiste.



In an exclusive interview with Valerie Danso on the GTV Breakfast Show, he disclosed that he had to pay the price of “staying hungry for the year to become an artist” to wit not having enough money to fend for himself.



“Being an instrumentalist, playing for people and they will give you small money so I said this job I no go do again. I literary came home with nothing and it was not as if I had some money somewhere to spend. I stayed behind to write my songs. When people call me for shows as an instrumentalist I say no, I want to become an artiste and stayed hungry for like a year,” he said.



The “Posti Me” hitmaker added that it took him 7 years to build his brand to its current status and advised budding artistes not to be trends driven but take their time to “cook” their unique crafts.



As a songwriter, Akwaboah has Becca’s hit song “Daa ke Daa”, and DSP Kofi Sarpong’s” Ayeyi Ndwom” among others to his credit.



He also played both locally and internationally as a keyboardist.