I started talks with CMG five years ago – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Reggae musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has revealed his long desire to join the Class Media Group (CMG).



According to him, he had talks with the management of CMG over his desire to join the group some five years ago.



“Talks with the management of CMG, operators of Class FM, Accra FM, Dagbon FM, Taadi FM, Ho FM, No.1 FM, and CTV. Others are Adeyie FM, and Kumasi FM among others have always been lingering with me,” he said.



He explained that sometimes the talks became favourable and fell at a point.



The Kochoko artiste made this revelation in an interview with Kwame Obeng Sarkodie on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Friday, June 10, 2022.



Blakk Rasta known in private life as Ahmed Abubakar is best known for the song "Barack Obama" he sung in honour of the 44th U.S President and was honoured at a special dinner with President Obama on 11 July 2010.



He is expected to host a two-hour Reggae programme on Accra-based Class 93.1FM starting from Monday 13, June 2022.



The drive-time show is expected to start from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm every day.