I started smoking as a teenager but I managed to hide it from family - Ponobiom

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rapper recalls mother's demise



How Ponobiom ended up on the streets



Ponobiom opens up about his 'addiction'



One of Ghana's seasoned rap stars, Solomon Adu Antwi, better known as Ponobiom, has disclosed that he left home after his mother's death to hustle on the streets.



Ponobiom who was formerly known as Yaa Pono, was a teenager when his mother passed away leaving him and his nine female siblings behind. He was left broken on the day of his mother's demise, the reason he transitioned to the street to start life.



"When my mother passed away, I left home that very day. I left that night and this is my real story. I only had my backpack... I went out there to hustle. My father was in Kumasi with his new wife. I am the last born out of 10 children, all girls... I decided to leave home because I loved the street."



The rapper who is out with a new single 'Fa Adwen' speaking with radio presenter Hammer Nti disclosed that he loved the ghetto and smoking, a big secret he kept from his family until one of his sisters caught him in the act one fateful day.



She was shocked to the bone and blamed her brother's friends for introducing him to a 'wayward' lifestyle.



"I had to push on the street to survive... I blamed my father but I respected him. I was in my teens but I was hardcore. I used to smoke, visit the ghetto and all that. I made sure I covered it up, nobody in my family knew I smoked. When my sister found out, she nearly passed out (laughs). She is a devoted Christian and so she screamed Jesus!" said the rapper who opened up after his smoking experience.



Watch the video below:



