I stand with Owusu Bempah, IGP must treat all cases fairly - Ayisha Modi

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, has been admonished to treat all 'criminal' cases equally, this is according to talent manager, Ayisha Modi.



Her plea follows the arrest and detention of popular preacher, Reverend Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries, who has been remanded into police custody alongside four others for brandishing a weapon and also assaulting some police personnel.



It was earlier reported that Rev Owusu Bempah and his men had stormed the residence of Nana Agradaa, a former fetish priestess to threaten her with weapons.



But reacting to the actions taken against the preacher, Ayisha Modi in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 15 noted there are so many people in the country walking freely despite committing greater offences.



Her post was captioned: "Ghana police service should treat all cases fairly and not be hypocrites. The new IGP must not treat some cases with kid gloves because no one in this country is above the law. We were in this country when filthy braggart who claimed to be a landlady in east Legon blackmailed the former president. We were here when fake Agradaa sent her boys to beat one young guy. We were in this country when fufu fonu borla bird went to a police cell to film inmates. What happened to them? What happened to their cases? Are these fools above the laws of the country?"



Ayisha furthered: "If the IGP want us to trust in the police service, then he should open these cases up. He should arrest some of these fools and investigate their cases. If not, then Rev. Owusu Bempah’s arrest is a set up. My opinion. So keep ur own opinion in ur pocket or bank account. These fools committed the worse crimes yet are walking freely so is Owusu Bempah’s case different? We should not be hypocrites in this country. Agradaa has done worse than someone just walking to her house with his boys. She’s a criminal and she admitted it. What is happening to her case?"



Meanwhile, reports reaching GhanaWeb indicates that the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Owusu Bempah has been granted bail in the sum of GHC200, 000 with two sureties.





Below is the post by Ayisha Modi:





