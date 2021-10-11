I staked bet to record my first song – Kweku Flick

Entertainment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Kweku Flick, has disclosed that he had to stake bet before he could record his first song.



In an interview with LJ on ‘Wake N Bake’ on YFM Accra, he stated that he had no money and had to resort to betting to earn some money to record his first song.



"So, my first song was ‘Awake’, I placed bet before recording the song because I didn’t have money on me, I tried twice, I won GH¢300.00 at first and GH¢ 200.00 after," he said.



When asked about his strengths, the ‘Money’ hitmaker mentioned that God and his voice were his strengths and those kept pushing him higher.



He finally entreated listeners to anticipate his upcoming EP, titled “King of Melodies” and stream his songs on all digital stores and platforms.



Andy Osei Sarfo, known as Kweku Flick in Showbiz is a fast-rising Ghanaian rapper who hails from Asante-Mampong in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He broke into the Ghanaian music scene in 2020 with his hit song ‘Money’ which went viral. Kweku Flick has since been releasing songs and been featured by award-winning artistes in Ghana.