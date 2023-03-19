'I spoke to KiDi on phone; his voice isn’t a stroke voice' – Fred Nuamah

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Ghanaian actor cum politician, Fred Nuamah, has waded into the ongoing discussion about KiD’s ailing health.



Fans have been thrown into a state of limbo, following recent reports that the afrobeat superstar is currently battling a stroke.



This development comes after a press statement was published, announcing the postponement of his North American tour among other important events.



It was cited in the statement that the move was necessary as the ‘Touch it’ hitmaker had been ill for a while now.



But the exact ailment wasn’t stated until recent speculations that KiDi had been suffering from a stroke.



Although the management had debunked such ‘frivolous’ claims, a section of netizens still believes there is an iota of truth in the rumours.



However, the issue was tabled for discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz and Mr. Fred Nuamah had this to say,



“I spoke to Kidi and his voice didn’t sound like a stroke voice. We all know that if anyone has a stroke his voice shakes. He spoke to me nicely but told me he isn’t well. He said it's nothing serious. He said, he fell sick while in the United States but had to come back to Ghana,” he said.



On claims that KiDi should come out and address the public, Fred Nuamah added,



“He is a superstar and he isn’t obliged to please the public or give everything to them. He needs the euphoria, it is even good to promote some of his projects,” Fred established.



