'I spoke the truth' - JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to split with Funke Akindele

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Benito, the son of rapper, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, has reacted after his father disclosed that his marriage to actress, Funke Akindele is over.



Recall that Benito had in several posts earlier stated that there was a crisis in the marriage of the entertainers.



In a post he shared on his IG page this morning, Benito wrote ”I spoke the truth men”.



Benito first hinted about the rumours of the crisis in the Bello's home after he commented on a Tiktok post that first broke the story.



According to the teenager, the actress is not who many people believe she is.



He also added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.



See post below:







