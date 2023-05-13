I spent over GH¢20,000 on votes hoping to win the New Artiste of the Year - DJ Azonto

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian musician DJ Azonto has stated that he spent GH¢20,000 on voting in the hope of winning the New Artiste category at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2023.



He stated that he expected to win that category.



He informed Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Sokoohemaa Kukua that he expected to be nominated for Artiste of the Year, Gospel Song, and Songwriter of the Year.



“I was expecting to be nominated in ten categories,” DJ Azonto informed the host. My song Fano Fom was a big hit, and I would have gotten an award for it. I recorded the song on my own and would have gotten rewarded for it.”



“I created my own hit.” I didn’t need Burna to strike. I personally spent GH¢20,000 to vote for the new artist. I’m not making this up. When I didn’t win, I became the happiest person on the planet. “The song should have been nominated in almost every category,” he continued.



Meanwhile, he claimed that his outfit for the VGMAs employed more than 200 employees.



He stated that the fashion designer who dressed him had gotten other requests to produce gowns for them.