I spent GH¢500,000 on my house and studio - Zion Felix discloses

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix has for the first time disclosed how much he spent in building his studio where he conducts his interviews, worship shows, and other programs for social media.



Recounting his journey to success, the 29-year-old blogger noted his life has been characterized by blessings mostly in the form of properties.



Zion Felix owns a four-bedroom house, two cars, a studio, and also deals in building materials.



He also has some plots of lands where he intends to erect other buildings.



Counting his blessings in an interview with Nkonkonsa, ZionFelix revealed that he spent over GH¢100,000 on his studio and GH¢400,000 on building his house.



"God has blessed us with some properties. My studio is part. I mean I spent over GH¢100,000 cedis on the studio, just the studio. It wasn't easy. Because I built it from scratch; I haven't even added the cost of the land because I had already bought the land. So, I built from scratch," he said.



Watch the full interview below:



