I spent GH₵3 billion on my 2020 Global Excellence Awards – Dr. UN

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 October 2022

The Organizer of the controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, Kwame Owusu Fordjour who is popularly known as Dr. UN has disclosed that he spent GH₵3 billion on the infamous 2020 awards scheme.



According to the self-styled Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), although some Ghanaians presume the award was fake, it cost him billions to organise the scheme successfully.



Dr. UN is remembered for his Global Blueprint Excellence Awards scheme in August 2020 where he recognized some hard-working personalities in the country in the entertainment, media, and political fields among others.



Some notable names among the awardees included musician Sarkodie, Captain Smart, Nathaniel Attoh, Patrick Osei Agyemang, Frederick Acheampong, Gloria Commodore, and a host of others.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Y’Adwuma Nie Thursday, October 6, 2022, Dr. UN said his award scheme is valuable contrary to what many believe because he invested a lot in it.



“For my awards, if you joke with it, I will ensure you are arrested and jailed because I spent a lot in organising it. I spent GH₵3 billion, sponsors have said nothing to me…,” he said on Angel FM.



Dr. UN further detailed that the scheme carries more weight than how most Ghanaians see it because they have a board of directors who carefully plan for every event to take place.



The self-styled Global Ambassador for the United Nations denied taking money from any of the awardees adding that those he honored received letters of their nominations one year ahead of the award night.



Explaining why dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah known as Shatta Wale was overlooked during the infamous award scheme, he affirmed that “he was undeserved.”



He was quick to defend that excluding Shatta Wale had nothing to do with the notion that he was scared of the musician’s backlash.



“Whoever organises an award does not fear, I have a mind over you that I am giving the award, so I am not afraid of you. I am over you and that is why I am honoring you,’ Dr. UN added.



He emphasised that “I am not moved by what Ghanaians said about my awards. I have been through hell after organizing these awards. I have been beaten twice just for organizing an award. All that I have been through will not deter me from organizing another award.”



He also hinted that he is working on another award scheme scheduled for November next month which would be unveiled very soon.