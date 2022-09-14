I spent GH¢10,000 on my wedding - Wode Maya

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Newly wedded YouTube blogger, Wode Maya, has disclosed how much he spent on his simple wedding in Kenya with his wife, Miss Trudy.



According to the popular blogger, he spent about GH¢10,000 on his wedding which had close family and friends in attendance.



“We just spent 1000 dollars on this wedding. Aside from that God just sent people our way,” he revealed while his wife affirmed it.



In the video that was shared on September 13, 2022, the YouTuber disclosed that his marriage ceremony took place on September 10, 2022, in Kenya, a day that marks 13 years of the passing of Trudy's mother.



Introducing the special video that announced his marriage, Wode said in future, should his children ask him, “hey dad, what was your 1000th video on YouTube?" he will say "it was the day I got married to your mum.”



The Youtuber, before his wedding, was captured changing behind his car before getting to the wedding venue while saying he is the only groom who dresses behind a car.



Upon getting to the wedding venue, he carried two goats with him to present to his wife’s family.



With a tent, a few families and friends gathered, the couple exchanged their vows before flaunting the rings with joy.



Watch our latest programmes below:















ADA/DA