I spent 7 years indoors to master my craft – Posigee

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Indeed, nothing good comes easy as Posigee reveals that he sacrificed seven years without chilling to master his craft as a music producer.



The Ghanaian music producer spoke in an interview on TV3 New Day, where he discussed his sacrificial hiatus from 2005 to 2012. Posigee disclosed that he had to stay indoors because he wanted to be a pro in his craft.



“From 2005 to 2012, I locked myself in a room and recorded. No chilling, no going out. I spent seven years indoors learning, mixing and mastering. No enjoyment. I sacrificed enjoyment and chilling to being indoors and learning, mixing and mastering.”



The award-winning producer stated that most upcoming producers find it difficult to believe the story anytime he shares it, but that is the truth. According to Posigee, until he rebuilt his studio in 2010, he produced songs in his bedroom.



“So, when I tell upcoming producers about it, they find it difficult. They don’t want to hear about it, but that is the truth. I rebuilt my studio in early 2010, and since then, I have been recording everyone in the music landscape.”



Posigee also recounted that “When I used to record in my room, I had friends who were in the music industry who are stars now. Sarkodie, Stay Jay, among others. I mixed most of their songs, others too I only mastered.”



Posigee, born Mohammed Alhassan, said while mastering his craft as a producer, he tried managing some artistes but realized he could not do so.



“I tried artiste management but saw that it is not my thing. Producing artistes is what I am good at. When I introduce producers to other artistes, they seem to make more impact than me being an artiste manager. I don’t think I’m good with that,” he said.



Speaking on some challenges he encountered during the onset of his career, he revealed that his family was not supportive until they realized he was producing songs for some big names in the Ghanaian music industry.



Posigee continues to play a vital role in the music industry and projecting Ghanaian music. One of his partnered projects that received international recognition is Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album which got nominated for Best Global Music Album in the 64th Grammys.