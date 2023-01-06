I spent 6 months out of my 5-year contract at Burniton Music Group – OV

Entertainment of Friday, 6 January 2023

Barbara Naa Nyarko, the first-ever female winner of MTN Hitmaker and a former signee of Burniton Music Group has revealed she spent six (6) months or less with the label despite a stipulated 5-year contract.



OV, who had until recently gone under the radar in an explosive tell-it-all interview with NY DJ on BTM Afrika revealed she was informed of her contract termination via a text message from the label boss, Stonebwoy, who was at the time out of the country.



According to the Shush hitmaker, she is yet to know the exact cause of the termination.



Asked if she breached the terms of her contract, she responded in the negative saying, “Nothing really happened. I wanted to be there, I was there, I did my thing, I learnt some things and it ended. I really don’t know what happened, I can’t tell up until today. He (Stonebwoy) texted me saying that he doesn’t want to work with any of his artists anymore. I asked questions, and I went for meetings but it wasn’t clear.”



Regardless, OV is proud she had the opportunity to work with the label.



“I was hurt but I’m very ok. I really wanted to be there (Burniton Music Group) because I genuinely liked the artist (Stonebwoy) and learn a thing or two from him,” she said.



In November 2018, OV beat Awal to be crowned winner of the prestigious music reality show MTN Hitmaker.



As part of her package, she was supposed to be handed over to a management team. However, she chose to work with Burniton Music Group.



“I spoke to the boss of Charterhouse (organizers) who asked if I really wanted to be there since there were plans for me already but I insisted since I admired the man (Stonebwoy).



OV opened up on a number of issues including her health and more.



