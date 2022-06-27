‘I sometimes get worried about being single’ - MzVee

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer, MzVee has acknowledged she occasionally gets worried about not being married.



The singer who turned 30 on June 23 explained that although she never thought she could be perturbed about not being married, pressure from family and fans sometimes gets her to worry.



MzVee recounted occasions when her mother called her to remind her of a promise she made to get married before the age of 30.



“I won’t lie. I get worried; just that it is not that big. I never knew it will get to this point where when I post a picture, someone can comment, ‘you, be there and don’t go and get married’. So, not pressure from the fans or people on social media only but even personally, that unconscious pressure that I never thought I will have. My mom once in a while will call and say ‘it is your turn’ because all my sisters have... Then the next day, she says ‘you told me 28 now you are 29,” she explained in an exclusive interview on Hitz FM.



For all readers who might be interested in throwing their shot at the talented singer, these are the requirement you must meet.



In a 2018 interview on Hitz 103.9 FM, MzVee revealed that any man who is interested in her should be very rich, must be hard working and must also fear God. The singer believes money rules over character in a relationship.



“I don’t really care what he looks like but he shouldn’t be ugly, he should just be a hardworking person, God-fearing and money for dey.”

However, in music, the singer is doing great. MzVee recently released a 10-track album titled ‘1030’.



