I sold pure water on the streets – Dikoder reveals

Entertainment of Monday, 27 June 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian audio engineer, Dikoder, has mentioned how the hardship he faced growing up helped him to grow into the man he is today.



As one who had to work on his own to fend for himself and his family, he mentioned that he went through a lot of struggles to get to where he is today.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of Nsem Pii, he said, “At some point, I had to sell sachet water, gari, sugar, and some other stuff immediately after school just so I can get money to eat and also get money for the next day.”(sic)



He disclosed that due to this, he didn’t have time to go wayward.



“Although it was tough, I would say the hardships and all I experienced have shaped me to be the man I am today, and I am grateful for the experience,” he added.



Dikoder is a Ghanaian-born audio engineer with years of experience in the country’s music industry.



He has worked with some of the country’s major record labels, artistes, and producers based in Accra. He has also worked with a number of artistes in Ghana and abroad namely Bukbak, KK Fosu, Gasmilla, VIP, and many others.