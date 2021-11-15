‘I sold my cars for a visa, my husband publicly shamed me’ – Nayas opens up on failed marriage

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

My marriage is in shambles, Nayas admits



Popular Ghanaian actress, Nayas has narrated how her husband, Nana Sarfo plotted with some bloggers to humiliate and destroy her.



Nayas who admitted that she is indeed facing marital struggles amidst failed marriage rumours said her husband met with some bloggers and fed them with some sensitive information in the quest to embarrass her.



Nayas who has allegedly packed out of her husband’s home for about a month now said in an interview with Adwenepa TV said;

“My husband sold me out to bloggers. He contracted some bloggers to embarrass me because he has nothing to lose. He has already damaged his name and tainted his reputation in Germany and now he wants to spoil mine. Because of the issues between myself and Ernest Opoku, he has this mindset that nobody likes me so he just wants to completely finish me. I have been hiding our marital issues for a while now but I think it’s enough and I need to come out. My husband is embarrassing me too much and I need to vindicate myself. For about four weeks now, I have vacated my husband’s house.”



Nayas added that she solely funded and went through the procedure of acquiring a visa before joining her husband in Germany.



“Obtaining a family reunion visa means I’m supposed to enrol in a German class for a year to pass the A1 German language course. But since I don’t want to sit and wait until a year, my husband brought up a plan that I should resort to a shortcut means in getting a visa. I had to sell my cars to foot the bills before I joined my husband in Germany.”



“He hides my passport anytime we fight. He chased me out of his house four times. Anytime someone gives me money, he gets hold of it. He beats me at any given chance and almost poured a hot cup of tea on me. He promised to give me 500 Euros as monthly allowance before we got married but after marriage, the only money I have was given was 250cedis. He has never bought a single dress for me before. I’m speaking out of pain. My husband loves to roam from one fetish priest to the other” she added.



It can be recalled that Nayas tied the knot with her ‘German borga’ boyfriend at a private ceremony on September 20, 2019.



