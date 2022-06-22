I sold a song for just GH₵150 to roof my building – Lucky Mensah recounts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Popular highlife artiste, Alex Lucky Mensah known by the stage name Lucky Mensah, has disclosed that he sold a song for GH₵150 in the early 2000s to roof his house.



According to the musician, he was compelled to take the action as a result of economic hardship because there was no hand to assist him.



Detailing how he ended up selling his work, he said “When I was bringing out ‘Meda he ma wo’ I needed help but there was no one to help so I had to sell it out. I sold it out of depression and frustration because where to accommodate myself was an issue.”



The popular ‘Nkratuo’ crooner explained that the money he got in return from the sale of the song was used on a house he was raising at Alajo in the Greater Accra Region.



“I remember raising a project at Alajo at the time so I sold it to purchase roofing sheets to roof the building. Yes, I remember, it wasn’t that expensive but I sold it in GH₵150 old currency.”



“Yes Obama, I was in hardship and had to sell it, and I succeeded in selling it” Lucky Mensah disclosed on Sports Salad on Angel FM.



He further stated that he used part of the money to purchase other equally important needs including a fridge.



Lucky Mensah admitted hardship led him to repeat the same mistake; this time selling a recorded track titled ‘Agooji’ as low as GH₵20 to one music producer known as Charles Alloh in the year 1999.



To worsen matters, the musician said the buyer subsequently traveled to Germany without his knowledge and refused to pay him the money.



He was of the view that irrespective of the struggles he encountered when he started his music career, he’s content with how far God has brought him.



“In the beginning, life wasn’t easy for me at all but when God’s spotlight enlightened me, I say unto God that what music has done for me, I don’t think anyone can live abroad for 50 years and acquire what I have achieved through music” he said.