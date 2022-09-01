I slept on the bare floor in prison cells - Akuapem Poloo

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Actress Akuapem Poloo has disclosed that she faced one of the scariest moments of her life when she was put behind bars in a Ghanaian prison cell for the publication of obscene material with her underage son back in 2021.



Recalling her experience in cells, Poloo disclosed that she was made to sleep on the bare floor, with several other inmates, adding that she was afraid for her life.



The popular actress who recently converted to Islam has highlighted the poor condition of inmates in the country's prisons.



"The first night I slept in the police cells I was like what? I slept on the floor, the first day was on the floor. Yes the bare floor...the scent and the environment, it was something else. I didn't sleep, I couldn't sleep and I met some girls inside, in police custody. I was scared, I thought to myself that they can kill me by the close of the day," she told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM on September 1.



Akuapem Poloo once again noted that she never knew it was an offence to publish naked photos of herself and her son.



"When in prison, I only thought about my son. I prayed to God to see me through this because whatever I did, I didn't do it to hurt my son or had any bad intentions. I didn't know that what I did was wrong. I used to do things and no one questioned me," she stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.





