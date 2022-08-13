I sleep with about 20 to 30 men a day - Prostitute

Tabloid News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

A commercial sex worker has said, she sleeps with about twenty to thirty men in a day, depending on her target for the day.



Gloria (not her real name) said she is working as a sexual worker to take care of her family and a child in Nigeria,



She said even though she is into prostitution, she is still struggling to raise enough money to take care of her siblings after she lost her parents and has gone to the extent of blocking her child’s caretakers.



“We work at night. And the short time is 15 or 30 cedis depending on the person you meet. The normal price is 30 but we have some who price and you either accept or reject. In a day, I sleep with between 20 and 30 men. One a good day you can get 20 men, it all depends on the day. It also depends on your target for the day. So, if you target 200 Ghana cedis then you would have to sleep with more people to make the sales,” she told Crime Check TV in an interview.



She added that she has lost interest in the business and is hoping to return to Nigeria as times have been hard for her.



