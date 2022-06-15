I single-handedly ended false prophecies in Ghana - Shatta Wale boasts

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Controversial Ghanaian artiste and dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has claimed that he is single-handedly clamped down on false and doom prophecies in Ghana.



If readers would recall, in October 2021, Shatta Wale was arrested by the police for staging a shooting incident where he faked his own death.



According to Wale, his stunt was a response to a doom prophecy from one prophet, Jesus Ahuofe, who prophesied that the artiste would be shot to death in a similar fashion as South African reggae icon, Lucky Dube.



Prophet Jesus Ahuofe was also picked up by the police to assist with investigations.



Briefly after the Shatta Wale-Jesus Ahuofe saga, in December of the same year, the Ghana Police Service released a press statement placing a ban on prophets publicly prophesying doom without any evidence.



Since the issuance of that statement by the Ghana Police Service, there have not been any explicit doom prophecies from any prophet in the country.



It is against this backdrop that Shatta Wale has taken credit for the eradication of fake prophesies in Ghana.



During a Facebook live session, Shatta Wale wondered why Ghanaians are always against him even when he personally ended false and doom prophesies in the country.



Shatta also warned music fans against comparing him with other artists because he is in his own league.



“Abeg don’t compare me to any of those your singers. Go and ask Sarkodie, is he my size? Go and ask Stoneybwoy, is he my size? Go and ask that your boy Black Sherif,” he bragged.