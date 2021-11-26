You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 26Article 1410496

Entertainment of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

I shot to fame during Ghana's lockdown - Wesley Kesse

Ghana's Tik Tok star, Wesley Kesse, has recalled how he shot to fame on the video-focused social networking service during Ghana's COVID-19 lockdown.

Wesley, a Public Relations graduate from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, has become a favourite on Tik Tok due to his comic skits.

Speaking on 'Aggressive Interview' with actor Kwaku Manu, he mentioned that he is motivated to do more based on the positive feedback he gets from his viewers.

"I was on Tik Tok in 2016, at the time, the app was called Musical.ly. That was the same thing we used to do on that platform, it was just a change of name. During 2016, I couldn't find my feet, the views on my video were so low, I left. Then in the 2020 lockdown, I realized that people had adopted Tik Tok. I had to download the app for I had deleted it."

He added: "My first viral video captured me mimicking Delay. I saw it trend on peoples status, Delay also posted it, and that was how it started."

According to the content creator who serves as an influencer for brands in Ghana, most people think that he is from Nigeria, West Africa.

"I again made a skit on Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele…for the first three months people thought I was Nigerian, but I am Ghanaian," he said.




