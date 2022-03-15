I shot 56 scenes yet my picture wasn’t on the galamsey movie poster – Mr. Beautiful bleeds

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful known in real life as Clement Bonney has spoken about why he got into an exchange of words with Director Famous during the ‘galamsey’ movie premiere at the Silverbird Cinema.



According to Mr. Beautiful, he shot 56 scenes in the galamsey movie as the lead character yet his image was not included on the poster for the promotion of the movie.



“In the galamsey movie I shot more than 56 scenes that means I appeared about 56 times in the movie,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



“Akrobeto shot only 4 scenes and so he appeared only 4 times in the movie, Kwaku Manu also appeared only 4 times in the movie,” he added on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.



He continued “But the director used all of them on the poster so I thought he has deleted me from the movie that’s why he didn’t include me on the poster.



“So I rushed to watch the movie premiere at the Silver Bird cinema so that if I had any questions I could ask the director for any clarification,” he explained.



Recently, the producer of the galamsey movie, Director Famous has explained that he didn’t include Mr. Beautiful’s picture on the poster because of his political affiliation with the opposition NDC.



