I scripted about 80% of 'Obra' TV series - Amankwah Ampofo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: Prince Nana Wailer

Veteran actor, scriptwriter, and broadcaster Charles Amankwa Ampofo known in the entertainment industry as Amankwa Ampofo has revealed that he scripted about 80% of the old popular television series "Obra"



Speaking in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM's Entertainment Review show, the legendary actor said, he never received any form of remuneration from script writing but was just passionate about the skill.



According to him, the only reward that gets him excited is to see his name appear both in the opening and closing credit.



"OBRA" was an Akan television drama series which was very popular in Ghana during the 1980s. The original cast included David Dontoh (Ghanaman), Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), and Joe Eyison (Station Master).



Other cast members include Edinam Atatsi, Oklu, Charles Adu Armah, Emily Brown, B.K. Afandoh, Esi Kom, and Amankwaa Ampofo, who worked in the Languages Section of GBC at the time.



Jane Ackon of Osofo Dadzie fame was later drafted into Obra by Grace Omaboe. One of the actors who joined the cast of Obra later in 1984 was Belinda Oku (Adwoa Smart).