'I saw my grandfather' - Sista Afia reacts to Queen Elizabeth's 1961 visit to Ghana viral video

The death of Queen Elizabeth made waves all over social media on September 8, 2022, after the Royal Family announced that the monarch had passed on.



A video shared on Instagram by TV3 captured the Queen’s first visit to Ghana in 1961 with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



The couple were welcomed by the then President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and his wife, Fathia.



Queen Elizabeth’s official visit was coupled with a durbar and a parade filled with interesting performances that had many security personnel and citizens in attendance.



This got the attention of Ghanaian songstress, Sister Afia, who commented on the video saying that she recognised her grandfather.



“Omg saw my grandfather. Thanks for the video,” she expressed on September 9, 2022.



Netizens couldn't still figure out whom she referred to, but social media users have asserted it could be one of the many Ghanaians captured in the short video.



Although some found it hard to believe, they thought it okay to make fun of the artiste while citing that they also saw their family members in the said video that captured the Queen’s visit to Ghana.



This comes after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades died peacefully at her home in Scotland at 96.





