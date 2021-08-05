I saw 12 people raping Akuapem Poloo - Eagle Prophet

Entertainment of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

The General Overseer and Founder of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, also known as Eagle Prophet has in a recent interview disclosed that he saw social media star, Akuapim Poloo gang-raped in a vision.



According to Eagle Prophet, a group of twelve guys who are currently hatching the plan carried it out and had their way with the controversial entertainer.



Eagle Prophet also mentioned that in this vision he had, he saw Akuapem Poloo laying in a pool of her own blood after the twelve guys had raped her mercilessly.



He called on Ghanaians to pray for Akuapem Poloo as he talked about the sort of demonic spirits which are currently hanging on the currently in the spiritual realm.



Watch the video of Eagle Prophet making this scary revelation below:



