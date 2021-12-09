I sacrificed my fame and music to secure a future for my children abroad - Gospel musician Cee

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: Ntiamoah Williams, Contributor

There comes a time in everyone's life when you come to a crossroad. The moment when you need to sacrifice something for something.



In the life of Gospel musician Cee, she decided to leave her fame in Ghana and her glorious gospel music career to pursue a guaranteed future for her children.



Cee in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams said, she took this decision based on her bitter past life experiences. She said, she never wanted her children to suffer her fate.



This, according to Cee, is one of the two reasons she had to quit her former label under Bandex and her music activities to go settle abroad.



Cee revealed some bitter experiences from being born into a poor home to being a school dropout and a lot more.



