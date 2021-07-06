I run away from home at a tender age – KK Fosu

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife musician KK Fosu has recounted circumstances that led to his decision to become a musician with a revelation that he left home when he was young without serving any notice to his family.



KK Fosu who was raised at Mangoase, in an interview on ‘Restoration With Stacy’ said he dropped out of school in his incessant quest to become a musician.



Although he revered his family so much, none of these decisions were communicated to them because he knew they could foil his intentions as they were committed to making him pursue academics.



“I was a member of the school choir. I was music when I was in school but I didn’t I know I could blow like that,” he said. “I ran away from home. I’m from a family that is not poor but hardly would they help each other. Life as a student wasn’t easy. Thinking of this, I told myself I have a talent, I can sing… So, I quit school. I didn’t tell my mother nor my father.”



“My dad never knew. I always wanted to be a leader from infancy so I told myself I will be a star,” KK Fosu added.



Acknowledging the assistance his auntie gave him after leaving home, KK Fosu said she had no idea he had run away from home. According to him, the said relative who had always wanted him to migrate thought he sought the father’s consent, hence, decided to assist him by setting up a business for him.



He said: “There was this auntie who helped me in so many ways. Her husband was a police officer… She wanted to help me; she didn’t want me to be in the village because there were opportunities in the city. One day, I went to my dad and told him I was heading to Accra to meet someone for a conversation. He was very worried because I was young and was going alone. He knew I’m not a bad person so he trusted me. He gave me money and blessed me. I wasn’t coming back but I never told him about my intentions.



“When I touched down, I never met this person. I had to find something doing. Later, I saw a woman who knows my aunt. She asked about my mission and I told her I was heading back to the village because the person I came to look for wasn’t around. She told me to wait and meet my aunt because she has been looking for me. My auntie told me she wouldn’t let me go back. She took care of me. She opened a barbering shop for me…”



Later when the relative got to know KK Fosu’s parents had been searching for him, she told him to return to the village “so they know I’m safe”.



“When I got home, I told my family about my music ambition and the fact that I had a record label backing me.”



Kaakyire Kwame Fosu as the musician is known in private life has many hit songs to his credit. They include ‘Sudwe’ which was his first single, ‘Anadwo Yede’ and ‘Yaw Peese’.



Watch the interview below.



