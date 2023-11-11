‘I robbed many women of their baby-making years’ – Jidenna confesses

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian-American singer and rapper, Jidenna has admitted robbing “some women of their baby-making years”.



Speaking in the first episode of What’s Underneath: Masculinity podcast, Jidenna confessed to manipulating several women in the past.



The ‘Classic Man’ crooner said despite the unfair treatment meted out to those women, they “built” him.



He said, “I robbed some women of their baby-making years. Dragging them along, they built me up. Look at me now and look at them.



“If you were a creative, I folded you into my artwork. If you were in my artwork, I gave you a job. I mastered your life. I gave a house, food, everything you need. I protected and provided for you. I did what men are supposed to do.



“I remember different quotes I said like just like really manipulated things to say like, ‘No one is going to love you the way I do.’ Oh my God! I’m ashamed of it.”



He said he regretted his actions, stressing that it breaks his heart whenever he sees men manipulating women the way he did.



Jidenna vowed that the next relationship that “I would get in, I will work as hard at love as I worked in my career”.